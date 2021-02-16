Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson considering a run for president: 'That would be up to the people'

He was the third most popular 'candidate' backed to win last year's election - now it seems he could be running for real. Photo / Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may still have his sights set on a political future.

In a 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he told the talk show host he was "seriously considering" running for president, according to Fox News.

And now he's alluded to a possible run in the future with his new show Young Rock, which tells the story of his earlier years.

USA Today reported that each episode of the show features Johnson doing mock interviews while running for office in 2032.

Although he has several Hollywood projects lined up, he still hasn't ruled out a run for the presidency one day.

"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted," he told the outlet.

"Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people... So I would wait, and I would listen.

"I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

The actor, 48, doesn't often speak about politics but he broke his own rules to endorse Joe Biden last year - the first time he'd publicly backed a political candidate.

"As a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president," he said in an Instagram video at the time.

He shared another video after Biden's win saying he felt "emotional" when the news broke.

"The reason why I got emotional yesterday was because of what I felt my vote represented. I was talking to Lauren, my wife, we were talking about our two little baby girls and that's exactly what my vote represented," he said.

"My vote represented my little daughters, my vote represented humanity, my vote represented decency, it represented the values and principles we teach our little girls and my vote also, for me, represented the importance of just being a good, decent human being and how important that is."