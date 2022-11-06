Andy Taylor, far right, with bandmates L-R: Roger Taylor, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Simon Le Bon in the mid 1980s. Photo / Getty Images

Beloved guitarist and original Duran Duran band member Andy Taylor has revealed his battle with stage 4 prostate cancer.

Taylor, 61, was unable to attend the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night but a letter he wrote was shared by bandmate Simon Le Bon, reports the New York Post.

“Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different,” Taylor penned.

“So I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have, and this exceptional accolade.”

Andy Taylor, right, with Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon. Photo / Getty Images

Of his absence at the event, he revealed he was “massively disappointed” that he couldn’t be there with his bandmates Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Roger Taylor, and Le Bon and shared that he’d even bought a new guitar for the occassion.

“Despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries.”

He also revealed that while his condition is “not immediately life-threatening, there is no cure.”

He went on to focus on the British band’s success: “However, none of this needs to or should detract from what this band (with or without me) has achieved and sustained for 44 years,” wrote Taylor, who was a founding member from 1980 to 1986 and returned from 2001 to 2006.

Reflecting on his time with Duran Duran he remembered “a privileged life”.

" ... we were a bit naughty but really nice, a bit shirty but very well dressed, a bit full of ourselves because we had a lot to give, but as I’ve said many times, when you feel that collective, instinctive, kindred spirit of creativity mixed with ambition, armed with an über cool bunch of fans, well what could possibly go wrong?”

Of the band’s induction he wrote: “I’m so very proud of these four brothers; I’m amazed at their durability, and I’m overjoyed at accepting this award,” the letter read.

“I often doubted the day would come. I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day.”

Along with Duran Duran’s entry into the Hall of Fame, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon were also inducted. reports the New York Post.











