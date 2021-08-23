Duncan Garner quits The AM Show: Who's in the running to replace him

Duncan Garner on The AM Show's premiere in 2017. Video / Discovery NZ

Duncan Garner on The AM Show's premiere in 2017. Video / Discovery NZ

Duncan Garner announced today he is quitting The AM Show and leaving Three, after five years as the show's host and 20 with the network.

Now attention turns to who will take his place on the morning talk show alongside Amanda Gillies and Mark Richardson.

Could it even be Richardson stepping up to host the show? He is high-profile as the host of The Block NZ but he lacks a journalism background and the breadth of skills to interview across a range of subjects.

A statement this morning from Three said Garner's departure was effective immediately, and that an announcement will be made regarding his replacement "in due course" - so who might be taking his place on the talk show?

Ryan Bridge

Ryan Bridge could be in line to replace Garner. Photo / Supplied

The statement from Three said that Magic Talk host Bridge would host The AM Show this week until a replacement could be found.

But it's not the first time Bridge has filled in for Garner, leading some to speculate he'll move into the role permanently.

Eric Young

Prime News presenter Eric Young has filled in for Garner before. Photo / Supplied

Prime News presenter Eric Young has also filled in for Garner in the past, so some are wondering if he'll make the shift.

Oriini Kaipara

Newshub's Oriini Kaipara could be in the running to replace Garner. Photo / Supplied

Newshub's Oriini Kaipara, formerly of TVNZ, made headlines when she became the first person with a moko kauae to present mainstream television news.

Having already made the move to Newshub from TVNZ earlier this year, she would be a long shot to replace Garner on the morning talk show.

Tova O'Brien

Newshub's political editor Tova O'Brien's name has been floated as a potential replacement. Photo / MediaWorks

Newshub's high-profile political editor Tova O'Brien is known for being a relentless interviewer - and last year she went viral after her brutal interview with disgraced National MP Jami-Lee Ross, calling him to account over Covid-19 misinformation.

Her interviewing style might be just what the network is after for The AM Show. She has also added presenting experience as a co-host of Newshub Nation.

Marcus Lush

Newstalk ZB host Marcus Lush. Photo / Supplied

The Newstalk ZB night host and Invercargill city councillor's name is already being floated on Twitter as a potential replacement for Garner.

Sean Plunket

No one has put forward Sean Plunket for the job, but he has put his hand up with his tongue firmly in his cheek, posting this on Twitter:

It is a brutal business! Best of luck to Duncan. Wonder if I’ll gat a call😉https://t.co/nQcTsMH0UQ — Sean Plunket (@SeanPlunket) August 22, 2021

Plunket announced his departure from Magic Talk and Mediaworks in February this year after a two-year stint on the radio show.

It came after he voiced his support for radio host John Banks, who endorsed a caller's view that Māori were a "stone-age people with a stone-age culture".