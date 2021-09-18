Drake & Josh star Drake Bell breaks his silence on child endangerment conviction

Drake Bell took to Instagram to speak out about his child endangerment conviction Video / Drake Bell

Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has spoken out for the first time after being convicted for child endangerment.

The 35-year-old actor was sentenced to two years' probation and 200 hours of community service in July after pleading guilty to the charges.

But now he's shared an Instagram video in which he tries to downplay his conviction.

"Most of the news you've heard recently is entirely false and wrong," he said in the clip posted on Thursday.

"I feel that you deserve, and I owe you, an explanation," he continued. "I didn't change my name."

"Although I would love to, I've never moved to Mexico, I've never been a resident or a citizen of Mexico. I don't have a Mexican passport. I didn't get arrested, I didn't go to jail."

He began his video, subtitled in Spanish, by clarifying that his name was Drake Bell rather than Drake Campana - his name is currently "Drake Campana" in his Instagram bio.

His legal name is Jared Drake Bell, but he shared a snap of a Mexican ID with the name Drake Campana (the Spanish word for Bell) in November 2019, suggesting he'd moved to Mexico.

"I know that this has moved very quickly for you, but for me, it's been a three-year, thorough investigation into every false claim that has been made," he continued.

"And, it's not me telling you that the claims are false, but the state of Ohio has proven the claims to be false.

"If these claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different. I would not be here at home with my wife and my son."

The actor was convicted on child endangerment charges earlier this year. Photo / AP

Earlier this year, he confirmed he had been secretly married to Janet Von Schmeling, the mother of his young son, for nearly three years.

Of his conviction, he said, "I am not perfect, and I make mistakes. I responded to a fan, whose age I didn't know, yet when I became aware of their age, all conversation and communication stopped."

Bell concluded, "Don't believe the media right off the bat. It's a lot of clickbait. Do your own research and come to your own conclusions. I just want to say thank you to everyone for sticking by me. I love you and I'll see you soon."

The charges relate to a girl who met him online and went to one of his concerts in Ohio when she was 15. A Cleveland judge handed out his sentencing on July 12.

The now 19-year-old victim called him a "monster" and claimed that Bell "sexually abused her" in an emotional impact statement read ahead of his sentencing.