Dominic West admits to 'having feelings' for Lily James, his wife Catherine FitzGerald preparing to end marriage

According to new reports, Dominic West's wife Catherine is preparing to end their marriage amid his rumoured affair with Lily James. Photo / Getty Images

Dominic West has reportedly confessed that he "has feelings" for Lily James, after photos emerged of him kissing the actress.

The admission comes just weeks after West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald staged a photo opportunity outside their Wiltshire home and told reporters: "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together."

"Catherine has told those closest to her that Dominic has admitted having feelings for Lily," a source told The Sun.

'At first it seemed as though the whole thing was just a one-off but Catherine has since said it's become obvious it was more than that. Catherine feels crushed by it, naturally. It's a huge thing to be coming to terms with."

"She has since told the people closest to her their marriage is as good as over now and she doesn't think there is a way past this."

Earlier this week, sources told the Daily Mail that FitzGerald, who has four children with West, has grown tired of being an actor's wife "with all that entails."

"He lives this other life where he's away at least half the year and she and the kids are waiting for him," claimed the source.

Last month photos published in British tabloid The Sun showed James and West getting cosy at the Leonardo da Vinci airport as they headed back to the UK, and Page Six reported they were also spotted making out.

"The pictures of Dominic in Rome show just how separate their lives have become. She's been humiliated. Painful as it is, this looks like it could be the time to leave him," the source told the Daily Mail.

An interview with West recently resurfaced, where The Affair actor discussed cheating.

In the 2016 interview with the Evening Standard he implied women should be more understanding of affairs.

"I think women should be more indulgent of affairs. I really do. It's daft to kick someone out over a fling. Isn't it?"

"Everyone should turn a blind eye to men's behaviour between the ages of 40 and 50. Let it all blow over."