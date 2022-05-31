The rapper has cancelled his first performance back in NZ since 2014 - and fans are upset. Photo / Getty Images

Snoop Dog has cancelled all his New Zealand shows, and fans aren't happy.

The rap superstar took to social media this week to reveal he has cancelled all remaining shows of his I Wanna Thank Me tour outside of the United States.

The Herald spoke to Devon Bolger, an NZME staffer and Snoop Dogg fan, who describes how she had initially planned on attending the concert with her boyfriend and two friends.

"It was the big concert I was going to look forward to all year," she said.

"I was so happy."

The legendary rapper took to social media to cancel all shows outside of the US. Photo / Getty Images

Bolger was especially ecstatic to learn the artist would be coming to Christchurch, as the city "rarely gets big artists".

"I couldn't believe I was really going to see Snoop Dogg live in concert but now I might not ever get the chance," she says.

"He may not come to Christchurch when the new dates are announced so I'm not sure what's going to happen."

Bolger wasn't even initially going to make the gig, as a last-second payment fumble had her miss out on the first ticket release. Luckily, she was able to secure her seats in a second ticket drop, making the ensuing cancellation all the more heartbreaking.

"I was absolutely devastated."

Other fans have taken to social media to express their frustration.

Comments on the Herald article posted to Facebook range from supportive to speculative, with one commenter declaring Snoop "dogged the boys".

On Twitter one woman retweeted Snoop's original post, captioning it "My boys will be gutted."

Another fan said "After all these years waiting? This is some serious bulls***."

Snoop Dogg first shared the news on Twitter, writing to fans that he had to postpone the show due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts.

He also noted in the post that the shows will be rescheduled and full refunds are available to anyone who wants them.

He first announced in October 2021 that he would be performing in New Zealand. The I Wanna Thank Me tour was going to be the rapper's first performance back in Aotearoa since 2014's Big Day Out, where he appeared as Snoop Lion.