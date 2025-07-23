Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Doctor who supplied drugs to Friends star Matthew Perry pleads guilty

AFP
3 mins to read

Matthew Perry's doctors plead guilty in ketamine overdose case. Photo / Getty Images

Matthew Perry's doctors plead guilty in ketamine overdose case. Photo / Getty Images

A doctor who supplied Matthew Perry with ketamine has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2023 drug overdose death of the Friends star.

Salvador Plasencia, 43, one of five people charged over Perry’s death, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Los Angeles to four counts of distribution of ketamine.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save