Papers seen by Page Six show the woman, based in New York, claims to have been involved in a physical relationship with Diplo.

They state it started in June 2016 after they originally began messaging each other sexually explicit content on Snapchat in April of that year, and allegedly their relationship ended in 2023.

Diplo’s accuser says she “made it known that she did not want (him) recording them engaging in sexual activities without her explicit consent, nor did she want him to distribute images and/or videos to third parties and never gave him consent to do so”.

But in November 2023, the woman claimed she was contacted by a third party who said she received material showing her and the DJ having sex.

Jane Doe was allegedly told the person received the pornographic content, which showed her “genitals, buttocks, and face” on October 14, 2018, with the material allegedly sent over Snapchat.

After their discussion, the unnamed individual who contacted Jane Doe reportedly filed a police report, and the accuser claimed the New York Police Department “issued a warrant for Defendant Diplo’s arrest for dissemination of intimate images and/or videos depicting” her.

Jane Doe is seeking up to US$150,000 ($246,000) in damages.

Diplo with fellow DJ Mau P at Coachella 2024. Photo / @diplo

Diplo’s lawyer Bryan Freedman dismissed the suit in a statement to Page Six, saying: “In every case where there has been an allegation of improper conduct made against Wes, the result has been either an immediate dismissal of a bogus lawsuit coupled with an apology, a court-ordered award for Wes in excess of $1.2m, or the slow demise of an obvious shakedown attempt that has gone absolutely nowhere.

“Time and again, Wes has been targeted by a group of untrustworthy individuals and their unscrupulous lawyers, cobbling together falsehoods in search of a meritless payday.

“This suit seems to be just more of the same, which is why we have no reason to believe that this will end any differently than all the others.”

But Jane Doe’s attorney Micha Liberty from Liberty Law told Page Six: “Diplo’s actions represent a severe abuse of power and a blatant disregard for human dignity. It is imperative that we, as a society, condemn such actions and hold perpetrators accountable.”

Diplo was previously accused of recording and distributing sexually explicit videos without the other party’s knowledge or permission.

Another unnamed woman accused the DJ of doing so, and knowingly infecting her with chlamydia, in 2021.

He denied the accusations and claimed the lawsuit was brought on by a fan-turned-stalker.

Diplo also claimed any sexual encounters they had were “consensual.”

Read More: Woman accusing DJ Diplo of sexual assault drops lawsuit against him

Before that, he was accused of sexually assaulting Marchel Auguste in 2020 as well as recording their sexual encounters without her consent and she was successful in getting a temporary restraining order against him.

She is still currently pursuing legal action against him for sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and more.

In 2020, rapper Azealia Banks, 33, claimed Diplo groomed her and had sex with her while she was 17 and he was in his 30s.

Sexual harm

Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334 • Text 4334 • Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.



