Dieter Brummer and Frankie Mossman: Industry rocked by second actor death in weeks

Francis Mossman in Shortland Street clip from 2007. Video / TVNZ

Actor Francis "Frankie" Mossman, who appeared in Shortland Street, Spartacus and The Horizon, has been found dead over the weekend.

The 33-year-old, originally from New Zealand but who lived in Sydney, appeared in Shortland Street in 2006 before moving to Sydney 10 years ago where he found fame in The Horizon and Sparticus.

Paul Layton, who starred alongside Mossman in the web series The Horizon, told Daily Mail Australia, Mossman had been struggling during the Covid lockdown with the uncertainty of work.

Actor Francis Mossman took his own life at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

"There seems to be an epidemic of losing people in isolation these days that nobody seems to be talking about," Layton said. "The unfortunate thing about Franny, I think, was his good looks. They were the least interesting thing about him because he was so funny and weird and I loved it. He was such a beautiful person in every sense of the word."

Francis Mossman Oh, my boy, my sweetest of friends. It makes my heart hurt so much to hear you passed away. This world... Posted by PAUL LAYTON on Sunday, August 15, 2021

His death comes just three weeks after fellow soap star Dieter Brummer died, having also struggled with the Covid lockdown.

On August 4, the star uploaded several photos of himself in bed with his Cavoodle puppy Piper.

"Pup isn't loving lockdown..." he wrote.

Prior to that he posted another photo of himself looking unimpressed, saying "Me being excited for at least four more weeks of lockdown."

Mossman had lost his beloved 5-year-old dog, Hoff, back in May.

The untimely death made the actor open up about his mental health struggle.

"I constantly experience a bit of unhappiness, but knowing I had Hoff gave me so much comfort. I never cry, but the last two days I have been crying uncontrollably," he said at the time.

His brothers Laurence and Jeremy also posted tributes to their big brother, as did his mother, May.

Didn't see you as often as we'd like, but we'll remember the energy, laughs, and genuine excitement when we were together. Love you, big bro. Posted by Laurence Mossman on Sunday, August 15, 2021

"Rest in peace now, son. You know how much we loved you, Francis. You left a huge gap in our heart," she wrote.

The Casting Guild of Australia has established the Shoulder2Shoulder campaign to support actors doing it tough.

"No generation of actor has gone through the upheaval and emotional turmoil that you guys have been through in the last 18 months," president Dave Newman said in a video message. "Ironically it is you guys that are culturally lifting us out of this sh**fight. You're the ones we're binge watching, you're the ones who we're hanging on your every word. You're essential."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.