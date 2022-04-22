Diddy is to host the 2022 Billboard Awards

Sean Combs, known as Diddy, is set to be at the helm of and take executive producer duties at the upcoming ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

The 52-year-old rapper whose real name is Sean Combs but was previously known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy is set to helm and take executive producer duties at the Billboard Awards on May 16.

The ceremony will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

In a statement, Diddy said: "This will be unlike any awards show – I'm bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high."

The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker went on to claim that the annual awards show is true "representative" of where music is in the present day and promised fans that the "biggest live performances and surprises" are on the cards.

He added: "The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I'm excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see."

Several big names from the world of music have already been confirmed to take to the stage for a performance on the star-studded awards night, including Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, with soul superstar Mary J. Blige also set to perform as well as take home the prestigious ICON Award, which has previously been won by Celine Dion, Cher and Jennifer Lopez.

Mary told ETOnline: "To be recognised in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honour and one that I am truly humbled by."

The nominations are led by Can't Feel My Face singer The Weeknd, who is a finalist in 17 categories in total, including Top Artist and Top Male Artist, while his collaboration with Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears (Remix), is in the running for six gongs.

Also in the running for a plethora of awards is Woman hitmaker Doja Cat, who has received 14 nods but faces competition from the likes of Adele, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo for the Top Female Artist prize.

Select list of nominees:

Top Artist:

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist:

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist:

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist:

Adele

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist:

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global Artist:

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour:

Eagles

Genesis

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer

Harry Styles

The Rolling Stones

Top RnB Artist:

Doja Cat

Giveon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top RnB Male Artist:

Giveon

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top RnB Female Artist:

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Top RnB Tour:

Bruno Mars

Omarion and Bow Wow

Usher

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour:

J. Cole

Lil Baby

Omarion and Bow Wow

Top Country Artist:

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist:

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen