The Training Day actor was heard shouting “Stop it, stop it” as he pointed directly at the photographer, before storming off.

The evening improved for Washington, who had flown to France from New York on his day off during a production of Othello, after the exchange as director Spike Lee surprised him with an honorary Palme d’Or award.

“This is a total surprise for me, I’m so emotional,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again, brother from another mother, and to be here once again in Cannes.

Denzel Washington's new film Highest 2 Lowest received a standing ovation at Cannes. Photo / Getty Images

“We’re a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well.

“We’re just blessed beyond measure. I’m blessed beyond measure. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all.”

Highest 2 Lowest is the fifth time Washington and Lee have worked together, and their first since Inside Man in 2006.

The movie received a standing ovation at Cannes, and it’s said Washington had a “great” night despite the earlier drama with the photographer.

His representative told People magazine: “It was a great evening.”

Washington has enjoyed a successful career in the film business, but he recently insisted he remains more closely connected to his roots in Mount Vernon than to Hollywood.

He said on CBS Sunday Morning in March: “What’s the definition of a Hollywood actor? Myself, I’m from Mount Vernon, so I’m a ‘Mount Vernon actor’. I don’t know what ‘Hollywood’ means.”

Washington also said he considers himself as “a stage actor who does film”.

“It’s not the other way around. I did stage first. I learned how to act on stage, not on film.”