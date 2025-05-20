The Training Day actor was heard shouting “Stop it, stop it” as he pointed directly at the photographer, before storming off.
The evening improved for Washington, who had flown to France from New York on his day off during a production of Othello, after the exchange as director Spike Lee surprised him with an honorary Palme d’Or award.
“This is a total surprise for me, I’m so emotional,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again, brother from another mother, and to be here once again in Cannes.
“We’re a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well.