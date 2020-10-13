Demi Lovato's ex Max Ehrich releasing a song about their relationship

Demi Lovato's ex has written a song about their breakup. Photo / Supplied

Max Ehrich has penned a song about his split from Demi Lovato.

The Young and the Restless star has reportedly followed in the footsteps of his former fiancé by writing a song about his relationship with the singer.

It is believed the song will include details of how he felt when he first met Lovato, and he is said to confess that he was worried about falling for her because he knew their love was the real deal. In the track, he sings about how he couldn't sleep because he was so in love with Lovato, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Ehrich confessed he feels he's been part of a big "calculated PR stunt" following his split from Lovato after she released a song about their break up.

Slamming his former fiancé, he said: "It's just the craziest thing. This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience, ever. Because no person deserves to feel this way. Pete Davidson didn't deserve to feel this way. Do you think he wrote that text to Mac Miller? Ha. Open your eyes. Calculated PR stunt, but my team is going to hate me for saying any of this."

Ehrich insists he was "in love" with Lovato, and now feels like he was "used" by her.

He added: "I was in love. The whole world should f****** know it. I thought I found the real deal, now I found out that I was used. But I hope the song is number one, because you know what, if that's what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it. I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything."