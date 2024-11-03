Advertisement
Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek diagnosed with colorectal cancer

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
James Van Der Beek (back) starred in Dawson's Creek alongside Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Meredith Monroe, Kerr Smith and Katie Holmes. Photo / Getty Images

James Van Der Beek (back) starred in Dawson's Creek alongside Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Meredith Monroe, Kerr Smith and Katie Holmes. Photo / Getty Images

James Van Der Beek has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

The Dawson’s Creek star, 47, has been “privately dealing with the diagnosis” and has reassured fans he is making the necessary “steps to resolve it” and is feeling optimistic.

He told People: “I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.

“There’s reason for optimism and I’m feeling good.”

Colorectal cancer develops in either the rectum or the colon.

Van Der Beek didn’t disclose what stage his cancer was or his course of treatment.

Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek during their Dawson's Creek days.
Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek during their Dawson's Creek days.

The actor – who has six children with wife Kimberly – was on screen recently in an episode of The CW action-drama series Walker and is also set to appear in the movie Sidelined: The QB and Me on streaming service Tubi this month.

His cancer diagnosis comes four years after he lost his mother.

He was left devastated in the summer of 2020 when his mother died after a long battle with ill health.

Writing a poignant tribute at the time, he wrote: “My mom crossed over last week. Even though we knew this was coming – and had actually thought we were at the end nearly a year and a half ago – I’m still in shock. I’m grateful she’s no longer in pain, I’m sad, I’m angry, I’m relieved ... all at once and in different moments. Just trying to hold space and allow for it all.”

After his mum’s death, Van Der Beek and his family relocated to Texas from Los Angeles.

He shot to fame as the titular heartthrob Dawson Leery on The WB’s hit teen drama Dawson’s Creek between 1998 and 2003.

Save

