James Van Der Beek has spoken about how his family healed following two pregnancy losses. Photo / Getty Images

James Van Der Beek has spoken about how his family healed following two pregnancy losses. Photo / Getty Images

Content warning: This article discusses pregnancy loss.

James Van Der Beek has opened up about the two pregnancy losses suffered by him and his wife.

The former Dawson's Creek star and his spouse Kimberly - who have children Olivia, 11, Joshua, 10, Annabel, eight, Emilia, six, three-year-old Gwendolyn and 10-month-old Jeremiah together - lost two babies in less than three years and Van Der Beek shared how they started to heal.

He wrote on Instagram: "We had just lost a baby 18 weeks into pregnancy and almost lost @vanderkimberly in the process. I had a collaboration going south, rapidly. And I'd just been booted off a reality dancing competition I'd been favoured to win. (I feel like three out of those four are fairly relatable)."

"So, last minute, we rented an #RV, and headed north. No real plan, just day-to-day. Late one night we pulled into a quaint little RV park I'd booked a few hours earlier, and woke up next to this river.

"And thus began the process - not necessarily of healing - but of being present. Present to the pain. Present to the beauty around us. And present to the acceptance of being in a process I did not understand.

"2 ½ years later, after another late-term pregnancy loss, after that project blew up completely, after we moved to a new state and got our own RV ... we came back to that same spot. With a brand new baby boy.

"Reflecting back on that first trip, I'm astounded by how much I didn't know about the path to where I am now ... and by how much peace I was able to feel in the midst of that darkness.

"Whatever you're going through ... if you can't see the light at the end of the tunnel, or even know where to look for it ... I invite you to not underestimate the power of a little change of environment... and of taking the time to sit exactly where you're at.

"Healing comes at its own pace. Presence might just be a pre-requisite."

Van Der Beek, 45, previously revealed he and his spouse were not trying for a baby when they conceived Jeremiah and are counting their blessings for the surprise.

He wrote on Instagram: "Thank god for the surprises. For the detours. For those times the universe heard my plans and said: 'Yeah, that's cute... try THIS'.

"We weren't trying for more kids. We were done. But fortunately, this chunky little angel knew better.

"And when I hold him, I'm reminded of the benevolent forces out there likely laughing at my agenda and waiting for me to toss my 'clarity' for an upgraded reality."

"Thank god for surprises... and thank god we SUCK at not getting pregnant."

Need support?

If you think you may be having a miscarriage, contact your lead maternity carer - this may be a midwife or your GP. Alternatively, call Healthline free on 0800 611 116, or visit your local Urgent Medical Centre or hospital.

Visit the Miscarriage Support website or join the Facebook group.

Visit the Sands website. Sands supports parents and families who have experienced the death of a baby.

Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.