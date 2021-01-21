David Seymour's second act: 'I'd be the perfect husband!'

David Seymour's dance moves failed to impress, but his baking skills should raise lots of interest. Photo / Robert Trathen

He's still on a high from his 2020 successes – the End of Life Choice Act was given the nod in the 2020 referendum and the Act Party increased its influence with nine new MPs. But David Seymour says he'd give up politics in a heartbeat for the love of a good woman and the chance to start a family.

"We all hope to find a real connection and while I've been lucky to have dated some extremely brilliant and beautiful women, being effectively married to Parliament gets in the way a bit," the 37-year-old tells the Weekly.

"If there was a magic wand that replaced politics with family, I'd wave it. If there's no fairytale, I guess I'll just have to hustle. In fact, if I could put out an ad for myself, I'd say I'd make a great stay-at home dad because I don't feel the need to prove myself. I made a career that I'm proud of early on and I would happily stay home to look after the children."

David Seymour thinks he would make a great stay-at-home dad. Photo / Robert Trathen

David adds – just in case there are any interested parties – that he's a good cook, likes animals and is a great communicator. He once built a sports car from scratch.

"And I was a Kidsliner, volunteering as a telephone counsellor for children when I was younger," he reveals.

"One of the main things they taught us was listening skills."

If the former engineer doesn't find love, though, he will happily stay in politics.

While 2020 was a rollercoaster year for many politicians, it was a triumphant time for David, with some commentators calling him the stand-out politician of the year. "Amazing" is how he says he still feels after Kiwis voted overwhelmingly in favour of the End of Life Choice Act that he championed.

"I was confident it would go through because it polled well all the way," he says.

But if you think the referendum result settled a private score for David, you'd be mistaken. "I'm unusual in that I'm the only person I know [out of those who've tried introducing a euthanasia bill in New Zealand] who wasn't motivated by a personal story," he tells. "What motivated me was that I think we should be trying to become a kinder, more compassionate society, and our laws should reflect our values.

"Lecretia Seales had very bravely put the issue on the agenda. Now was the right time to do it."

And he was just as delighted when his party grew to 10 MPs in Parliament as a result of the election. Until that point, he had been the sole Act MP since 2014. "My next goal is to build an organisation and culture where the others can thrive," David says. "I can only achieve so much on my own."

While many noted that David had enjoyed a glass or two of Champagne on election night, he is keen to impress that it was the first time he had touched alcohol since swearing off it two years ago.

"Well, I also took my dad to Th' Dudes in December as part of my Good Son Project and they had no-zero alcohol. So I had a few Heineken. The next morning, I decided that I'd made absolutely the right decision not to drink on every other day."

It's not that David, who lost 14kg after cutting out alcohol, believed he had a drinking problem. "I just came to the conclusion that unless people offer me Champagne, then I'm pretty much out."

David Seymour with his late mother, Victoria. Photo / Supplied to NZ Woman's Weekly

When he started saying no to booze, it was difficult to find zero alcohol in bars, he says. "When you asked for zero, people would go, 'No, but we've got light.' Don't people understand that no means no?! Now it's pretty unusual to find bars that don't serve it. The New Zealand culture is shifting very rapidly."

Could "non-drinker, with the occasional exception of bubbles" be added to David's ad?

"These are all of the criteria I can come up with for now, but I think these are all kind of positives," he says hopefully.

Quick fire

What inspired you to become a politician?

When I was leaving school, the Government got into a big debate over whether to introduce NCEA. It was the first time I had ever questioned the Government.

Would you be photographed kissing a baby for political gain?

I'm not above using a puppy as a political prop. The classic thing is for politicians to kiss babies, but babies are very, very dangerous to politicians. You think you're going to get a cute baby-kissing picture, but you can very quickly end up with a screaming baby that makes you look out of touch. Puppies are safer.

What's your signature dish?

When I lived and worked in Canada, I mastered cedar plank salmon, which is a great thing to do over the summer if you have a board of cedar and a side of salmon.