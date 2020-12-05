David Lander, Squiggly in Laverne & Shirley, dies at 73

Michael McKean and David L. Lander. Photo / Getty Images

David Lander has died.

The 73-year-old actor, who was best known for his role of Andrew "Squiggy" Squiggman on classic TV series Laverne & Shirley, died at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles on Friday as a result of complications from multiple sclerosis (MS).

Lander battled MS for 37 years and passed away with his wife Kathy, their daughter Natalie and her husband Jared by his side, TMZ reports.

Character actor Lander first appeared on screen at the age of 22 in the TV series Department S in 1969.

He went on to appear in a number of 70s sitcoms, including The Bob Newhart Show, Rhoda and Happy Days.

However, he is best remembered for his work on the series Laverne & Shirley, which ran from 1976 until 1983.

Actors David L. Lander, Michael McKean, Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall speak onstage at the 10th Annual TV Land Awards at the Lexington Avenue Armory on April 14, 2012 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Lander - whose character Squiggy appeared in 156 episodes of the series - starred opposite Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams as the titular roommates.

He was joined on the show by his close pal Michael McKean, who played Lenny Kosnowski.

Lander's varied career involved appearances in The Love Boat, Matlock, Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Married… With Children, Star Trek: The Next Generation.

He also voiced characters in Garfield, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Simpsons and many more.

Lander's death comes just over a week after his daughter Natalie posted on Instagram that he was in hospital but doing better.

"This Thanksgiving was definitely different to say the least. My Dad has been in the hospital but I'm so grateful that he's on the mend," she wrote.

"This year has been tough for so many people though. We truly are all in this together. Today Jared and I spent Thanksgiving just the two of us. My mom visited my Dad (only one person can visit per day, so we've been trading off). Today, I am reminded that even though things feel hard, I am still very lucky. Counting my blessings each and every day."

- BANG Showbiz