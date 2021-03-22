David Hasselhoff will play a fictionalised version of himself in a new German TV series

David Hasselhoff, pictured here in Germany, will star as a fictionalised version of himself in a new German TV show. Photo / National Geographic.

David Hasselhoff, the iconic star of Knight Rider and later known for his bare chest on Baywatch, is set to return to television, via Germany. The fact that a German network is keen to use Hasselhoff is not surprising, the actor turned singer has always had a fierce and loyal following there, verging on cult status.

The Baywatch actor will appear in new television show, Ze Network, alongside German actor Henry Hubchen, who will also play a version of himself. The show is described by the network RTL as an "international conspiracy story".

Ze Network will see The Hoff land the lead role in a German stage show, only to be plunged into the centre of a conspiracy of former cold war assassins while the fabric of reality seems to break down around him.

David Hasselhoff rose to fame on the hit 80s TV show Knight Rider, he starred alongside talking car KITT from 1982 - 1986. Photo / supplied

Hasselhoff describes working with the same network that screened his name-making series, Knight Rider, in Germany, again as a "dream come true". Of the new show Hoff says: "The series is funny, deadly, creative and informative…..simply exciting. Fact or fiction, you decide."

Christian Alvart will also be in the new show, as well as produce alongside Sigi Kamml and Timm Oberwelland, while Hasselhoff himself will serve as executive producer.

David Hassellhoff starred as Mitch Buchannon on Baywatch from 1989 - 2000. Photo / Supplied

This won't be the first time Hasselhoff has played a fictional version of himself. The 68-year-old actor starred as a version of himself in Hoff the Record, a sitcom which ran for two seasons in 2015 and 2016 on UK TV channel Dave.

And in 2017, he appeared in the movie Killing Hasselhoff, in which Ken Jeong portrayed a cash-strapped nightclub owner who hires a hitman to kill the star in a bid to win a celebrity death pool and revive his fortunes.

In addition, anyone with young children will remember Hasselhoff's hilarious cameo in the Spongebob Squarepants Movie back in 2004.