Dave Grohl breaks down while playing Times Like These at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. Video / The Rock Revival

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl broke down mid-song during the six-hour concert celebrating the life of the band's late drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at London's Wembley Stadium began with Grohl behind the drums as Liam Gallagher opened the show.

Grohl told the crowd he wanted them to bring the noise in Hawkins' honour.

"We've gathered to bring you a gigantic f**king night for a gigantic f**king person. So, sing and laugh and dance and f**king scream and f**king make some noise so he can hear us right now!"

Later in the show, Grohl appeared to break down mid-song, but managed to hold himself together.

Taylor Hawkins died in March aged 50 after being found unresponsive in his hotel room. Photo / Getty Images

Many famous musicians took part, including Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson and Joshua Homme of Queens of the Stone Age. Former Led Zeppelin bassist and keyboardist John Paul Jones appeared alongside Grohl as part of supergroup Them Crooked Vultures.

Elton John appeared via a pre-recorded message to pay his own respects to Hawkins.

"I want to pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins because he was a great musician. But more than that he was a great father and a great husband and a great guy to hang out with," he said.

"He played on my last album which I was so thrilled about and honoured. So, tonight is about remembering him, honouring him, and don't ever forget him."

Comedian Dave Chappelle appeared at the show, talking about hosting Saturday Night Live in 2020 where the Foo Fighters were the musical guest.

Actor Jason Sudeikis also introduced Hawkins' other bands, Chevy Metal and Coattail Riders.

The Wembley show is the first of two Hawkins tribute concerts, with the second one taking place in Los Angeles later this month.

Hawkins died in March aged 50 after being found unresponsive in his Colombia hotel room during the Foo Fighters' South American leg of their global tour.