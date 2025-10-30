Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Inside Cirque Du Soleil’s Corteo: The athletes behind the Auckland show

Mitchell Hageman
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Herald entertainment journalist Mitchell Hageman attempts the Cyr wheel with expert Justin Buss. Video / Cameron Pitney

Cirque Du Soleil returns to Auckland this week with one of its longest touring shows: Corteo. Mitchell Hageman finds out what it’s like to run away and join the circus.

Anyone walking through the backstage labyrinth of Spark Arena this week would be forgiven for thinking the Olympics were in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save