Dave Bautista wants to lose weight because he looks “like a gorilla” next to other actors.
The 55-year-old former wrestler has sparked concern in recent weeks with his slimmed-down appearance and, while he acknowledged he is “killing [himself]” to be slim, he thinks it is important so he doesn’t look too “distracting” on camera.
Speaking on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, he said: “It’s weird because people think, like for me, people say, ‘God, you’re skinny.’ I even saw online some people are worried about my health, and when I say out loud to people, ‘I’m 6′4″, 240 pounds’ it sounds like I’m a big person.
“But to me, because people have seen me so much, so you know, so much bigger over the years, and you know, they think I’m anorexic.