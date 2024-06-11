Controversial evidence tested in Scott Watson case, Government claims massive drop in ram raids and cold weather ahead. Video / NZ Herald / NIWA / Metservice / Getty

Glee star Darren Criss and wife Mia Swier have welcomed their second child but not everyone is onboard with the newborn boy’s unusual name.

Criss, who started as Blaine Anderson on Glee, was called out by fans after announcing the happy news on social media.

The couple are already the proud parents of two-year-old daughter Bluesy Belle.

When Bluesy arrived, Criss and Mia wrote: “We’ve been making music for years, but this time we made a BEAT.”

“The ultimate collab, droppin’ Spring 2022.”

But it was her brother that caused confusion.

Her brother: Brother.

“M & D just delivered their follow-up single,” Criss wrote on social media.

“Brother Laszlo Criss, 6/3/24.

“Out now ... and yes his first name is Brother.”

Brother Laszlo Criss, second child of Glee star Darren Criss. Photo / Darren Criss

“I feel so bad for this child,” one fan wrote in response, summing up the sentiment for many.

“I would change it as soon as I could.”

Others said the child would face a tough time growing up with the bizarre moniker.

“Darren ... I adore you ... But you just doomed your kid to mockery for the rest of his life,” one person wrote.

“Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,” another said. “I’m sorry, but your child is going to be teased.”

One person noted that Brother’s future romantic partners would be faced with calling him by his name.

Darren Criss won fame in Glee. Photo / Supplied

Glee co-stars Matthew Morrison and Kevin McHale bucked the trend, along with some other fans, in congratulating Criss and his wife for their blessing.

For some, all they could see in the paperwork problems he might face in the future.

“It’s going to lead to so much confusion in his life. Poor kid,” one person wrote.

“Imagine applying for a visa and being rejected like, you were supposed to state your name and not your brother’s.

“How was this approved?”



