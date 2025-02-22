Advertisement
Daniel Craig praises James Bond producers as Amazon takes creative control of franchise

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Daniel Craig has expressed "respect, admiration and love" for the outgoing James Bond producers after it was announced Amazon will take full creative control of the franchise. Photo / Universal Pictures

Daniel Craig has expressed “respect, admiration and love” for the outgoing James Bond producers after it was announced Amazon will take full creative control of the franchise. Photo / Universal Pictures

Daniel Craig’s “respect, admiration and love” for outgoing James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli remains “constant and undiminished” after it was confirmed Amazon MGM Studios is taking creative control of the franchise.

The 56-year-old actor played 007 in five films, the last being Bond’s most recent outing, 2021’s No Time to Die, which constituted Craig’s final foray as the suave spy.

Craig has now wished Wilson a “long, relaxing retirement” and admitted he “hopes” to be part of some of Broccoli’s future projects.

He told Variety: “My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished.”

“I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement, and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them.”

Craig’s comments come after Wilson and Broccoli made the shock announcement on February 20 that they are stepping back from the film series.

Barbara Broccoli (pictured) and Michael G. Wilson will remain co-owners of the James Bond franchise under the new deal. Photo / Getty Images
Barbara Broccoli (pictured) and Michael G. Wilson will remain co-owners of the James Bond franchise under the new deal. Photo / Getty Images

But they have formed a new joint venture with the studio to house James Bond’s intellectual property rights, with all three parties remaining co-owners of the franchise.

Wilson said in a statement: “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects.”

“Therefore, Barbara and I agree it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

Broccoli added: “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and [I] by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.”

“I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry.

“With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die. Photo / Universal Pictures
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die. Photo / Universal Pictures

The studio are “honoured” to be taking creative control of the beloved franchise.

Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios head Mike Hopkins said: “Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment.”

“We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide.

“We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

Amazon acquired MGM in 2022, and as well as taking over an extensive catalogue of more than 4000 films and 17,000 TV shows, they also took the rights to distribute all of the James Bond movies.

Who will replace Craig as Bond is yet to be named.

