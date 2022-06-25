When asked who she'd like to see replace Daniel Craig, the 007 producer shocked fans. Photo / Getty Images

Barbara Broccoli has quipped that Prince William is the "perfect candidate" to become the next James Bond.

The 007 producers Broccoli and her sibling Michael Wilson were honoured with CBEs from the future king at Buckingham Palace this week.

And when asked who she'd like to see replace Daniel Craig, 54, in the iconic spy role, she said The Duke of Cambridge, 40, "ticks all the boxes".

According to The Mirror, she said: "Unfortunately, the person we just met isn't available. He's occupied, unfortunately, but he would be the perfect candidate.

"[He] ticks all the boxes. But he's not available, sadly. So we're still on the hunt."

It was recently claimed that Idris Elba is back in the running to play Bond.

The Luther actor was believed to have stepped back from replacing Craig as the suave spy and had instead spoken to producers about potentially appearing as the villain in the next movie, but he's once again under consideration for the role of 007 after scoring favourably in market research.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Idris has long been in talks to play a role in the next era of James Bond's story and last year was being considered for a role as an antagonist.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Bond premiere. Photo / Getty Images

"However, talks surrounding him playing the lead have started again as producers realised how popular he would be after carrying out secret market research.

"He ranked highly among the diverse group of movie buffs invited to participate in it.

"They didn't want to see him as a nemesis — they want him as the hero."

Broccoli confirmed earlier this year that Elba had been in the frame for the role.

She said: "We know Idris, I'm friends with him. He's a magnificent actor.

"You know, he has been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have a conversation when you have somebody in the seat."

And in 2019, the 49-year-old actor admitted he'd love to be Bond.

He said: "James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey.

"Of course, if someone said to me, 'Do you want to play James Bond?', I'd be like, 'Yeah!' "

Former Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page, Henry Cavill, Aidan Turner and

Tom Hardy are all bookies' favourites.