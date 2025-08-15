Advertisement
Dame Julie Christie gets real about Auckland FC, name-calling and silencing her critics

By
Deputy Desk Editor, Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Dame Julie Christie, reality TV producer, is behind the Auckland FC doco series coming to TV in August. Video \ Jason Dorday

She is the queen of New Zealand reality TV. But as Bridget Jones discovers, Dame Julie Christie is going off-script in her new series Forever Auckland FC.

In the second episode of Forever Auckland FC, Nick Becker, the club’s chief executive, calls Wellington Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano “a twat”.

