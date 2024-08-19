Dame Judi Dench became emotional as she spoke about her late husband. Photo / Channel 4
Dame Judi Dench broke down in tears when she was overcome with memories of her late husband, Michael Williams.
The 89-year-old actress found love with the British actor in her 30s and went on to marry him in 1971. While little is known about the former husband and wife’s relationship, they welcomed a daughter together, Finty Williams, in 1972.
Heartbreakingly for the pair, Williams, who was best known for his role in A Fine Romance alongside his wife, was diagnosed with lung cancer and died age 65 on January 11, 2001.
A day before he died, the actor, who also voiced Dr Watson in Sherlock Holmes adaptions for BBC Radio, was appointed a Knight of St Gregory (KSG) by Pope John Paul II.
While Dench has since moved on and found love with David Mills in 2010, the actress has plenty of undying love for her late husband and broke down in tears while filming her show, The Odd Couple with Jay Blades.
In a recent episode of the Channel 4 show, Dench and Blades were visiting the Casino Royale star’s home town of Charlecote, a place she lived with Williams and a place she hadn’t been to since they moved in 1984.
“I want to take Jay to see my old home in the village of Charlecote but having not been back since leaving in 1984... this isn’t going to be easy,” she told the camera.
As the two friends arrived at Dench’s old home, she said, “Oh, oh, this is a strange feeling” and began to look upset.