Dame Helen Mirren wants to do a DNA test to see if she is related to Harrison Ford.
The 79-year-old actor stars opposite Hollywood legend Ford, 82, in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, and because they get on so well, she thinks they might be distant family members.
She told People: “Harrison and I have a weird thing.
“[It’s like] your best friend in college that you haven’t seen for like 30 years, but [once] you’re back, [it’s] exactly [the same], only even better, actually. Even better.