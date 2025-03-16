“I don’t know if you feel the same, Harrison, but I certainly feel like that, that there is this weird, connected[ness]. Maybe we should do a DNA [test]. Maybe we are brother and sister in the end or something like that.”

Harrison Ford says he is always aware when performers “fit” together. Photo / Getty Images

The Oscar-winning star last worked with Ford in The Mosquito Coast in 1986, and her co-star said: “Well, that makes it even more bizarre.”

Mirren said: “Maybe cousins. That would be better.”

Ford then explained that almost four decades after they met on the set of the thriller, he is always aware when performers just “fit” together on a project and described it all as “perfect casting” in the new series.

“The reality is that we met 40 or 50 years ago when we were doing [The] Mosquito Coast. And so we meet now 40 years later. I’ve been told that she’s already signed up. She’s been told I’m already signed up,“ he said.

“But somehow, we find ourselves here. And there are a million different kinds of actors. They’re [as] different as dentists are to one another – but when there’s a fit, you feel it. It’s just a perfect bit of casting.”