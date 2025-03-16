Advertisement
Dame Helen Mirren jokes about DNA test with Harrison Ford

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Dame Helen Mirren (pictured) and Harrison Ford feel they have a strong connection. Photo / Getty Images

  • Dame Helen Mirren wants a DNA test to see if she’s related to Harrison Ford.
  • Mirren and Ford, co-stars in 1923, feel a strong connection reminiscent of family ties.
  • Ford described their collaboration as ‘perfect casting’, recalling their first meeting on The Mosquito Coast.

Dame Helen Mirren wants to do a DNA test to see if she is related to Harrison Ford.

The 79-year-old actor stars opposite Hollywood legend Ford, 82, in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, and because they get on so well, she thinks they might be distant family members.

She told People: “Harrison and I have a weird thing.

“[It’s like] your best friend in college that you haven’t seen for like 30 years, but [once] you’re back, [it’s] exactly [the same], only even better, actually. Even better.

“I don’t know if you feel the same, Harrison, but I certainly feel like that, that there is this weird, connected[ness]. Maybe we should do a DNA [test]. Maybe we are brother and sister in the end or something like that.”

Harrison Ford says he is always aware when performers “fit” together. Photo / Getty Images
The Oscar-winning star last worked with Ford in The Mosquito Coast in 1986, and her co-star said: “Well, that makes it even more bizarre.”

Mirren said: “Maybe cousins. That would be better.”

Ford then explained that almost four decades after they met on the set of the thriller, he is always aware when performers just “fit” together on a project and described it all as “perfect casting” in the new series.

“The reality is that we met 40 or 50 years ago when we were doing [The] Mosquito Coast. And so we meet now 40 years later. I’ve been told that she’s already signed up. She’s been told I’m already signed up,“ he said.

“But somehow, we find ourselves here. And there are a million different kinds of actors. They’re [as] different as dentists are to one another – but when there’s a fit, you feel it. It’s just a perfect bit of casting.”

