Dame Barbara Windsor has died, age 83

EastEnders star Barbara Windsor has died. Photo / Supplied

Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83.

The legendary actress - who was made a household name thanks to her roles in 'EastEnders' and the 'Carry On' franchise - has tragically passed away following a long battle with Alzheimer's, her husband Scott Mitchell has confirmed.

He said in a statement: "Her passing was from Alzheimer's/dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side."

"Myself, her family and friends will remember Barbara with love, a smile and affection for the many years of her love, fun, friendship and brightness she brought to all our lives and the entertainment she gave to so many thousands of others during her career."

"Barbara's final weeks were typical of how she lived her life. Full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end."

"It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserve. I will always be immensely proud of Barbara's courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could."

Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014, but only made the news public in 2018 when she began to show symptoms, including memory loss.

And Scott - who has been by her side throughout her battle - has sent his thanks to the medical team who helped look after Barbara.

He added: "Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and carers who are angels at the care home for your kindness and care to Barbara and I throughout her stay with you. You are my heroes."

"And my gratitude to our family, friends and everyone in the media and the general public for all the good wishes and warm support that has been shown to Barbara over the last few years during her illness. Barbara deeply appreciated that."

Concluding his statement, Scott insisted he won't be making any further comments on Barbara's passing.

He said: "May you rest in peace now my precious Bar. I've lost my wife, my best friend and soulmate and my heart or life will never feel the same without you.

Barbara Windsor was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014, but only made the news public in 2018 when she began to show symptoms, including memory loss. Photo / Getty Images

"I will be making no further statements and now need the time to grieve this painful, personal loss."

Barbara made her 'EastEnders' debut as the iconic Peggy Mitchell in 1994 and quickly became one of the soaps best loved characters, and she remained in the role on and off until 2016, when the Walford stalwart took her own life after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The actress was made a dame in the 2016 New Year's Honours list for her services to charity and entertainment.