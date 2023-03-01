Hunt for the Wilderpeople is among several Māori-made films screening on March 12 to raise funds for cyclone relief. Photo /Supplied

Filmmaker Taika Waititi has publicly shared his support for a new film fundraiser aiming to raise money for areas of Hawke’s Bay that have been particularly hard-hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The award-winning director shared a post on his Instagram page this morning, writing, “Aotearoa! Kia ora whānau. As you probably know, a lot of our areas on the coast were hit HARD by that b****, Cyclone Gabrielle. A lot of people lost everything and here’s something we can do to help. Please read on.”

A new fundraiser, Made by Māori: A Day at the Movies has been organised to raise funds for the recovery, with a day of iconic Māori-made films to screen at Silky Otter Cinemas across Aotearoa, including showings of Waititi’s famous films Boy, Hunt For The Wilderpeople, and What We Do In The Shadows.

Waititi later shared several images of the destruction in the region, adding, “It will take a lot to rebuild and recover ... 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Te Tairāwhiti on the East Coast and Ngāti Kahungunu in Hawkes Bay, which have been hit particularly hard. There are other ways you can help and yes, other places were also badly affected - I’m just highlighting the area I come from. Mauri ora.”

The films will screen at all Silky Otter cinema locations, from Ōrākei and Ponsonby in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, Wigram in Ōtautahi Christchurch, and Richmond in Whakatū Nelson.

Merata, Muru, Mauri, Cousins, Utu Redux, Ngāti, Moana Reo Māori, The Lion King Reo Māori and Frozen Reo Māori will also be screened, supplied by Disney and Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission.

In a release from the cinema and Matewa Media this morning, fellow filmmakers Chelsea Winstanley and Tweedie Waititi shared their thanks to the filmmakers who are sharing their movies for the fundraiser, writing, “Many thanks to all the filmmakers who have donated their movies for this cause. Ko te rau o te aroha e takoto nei.”

You can buy your tickets here, or if you can’t make it to any of the screenings, you can also donate directly through the cinema’s website.

Made by Māori: A Day at the Movies

Sunday, March 12 at Silky Otter Cinemas

Orakei, Auckland

Ponsonby, Auckland

Wigram, Christchurch

Richmond, Nelson



