The Kiwi star has cancelled one show and added two more to her tour schedule. Photo / Getty Images

The Kiwi star has cancelled one show and added two more to her tour schedule. Photo / Getty Images

Gin Wigmore is due to kick off her regional tour of New Zealand tonight but one show has been taken off the schedule.

Following the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle last month, a representative for Live Nation has told the Herald Wigmore’s Hawke’s Bay show will no longer proceed.

The statement read: “Regrettably, Gin Wigmore’s show at Black Barn in Hawke’s Bay will no longer be proceeding, due to the impact of recent weather events. The decision has been made to cancel the event, Gin looks forward to visiting the region at a later date.”

Wigmore isn’t the first artist to postpone or cancel a show in the cyclone-struck area.

Gin Wigmore is performing around NZ in March and April. Photo / Bobbi Rich @mamahotdog

Lorde announced last month that her Hawke’s Bay concerts as part of her Solar Power tour would be postponed until further notice, and Sting cancelled his show that was due to take place at Napier’s Mission Estate Winery.

Sir Rod Stewart is due to perform in the region next month. Representatives have told the Herald his concert is scheduled to go ahead.

Following the cancellation of Wigmore’s Hawke’s Bay show, she has announced two more concerts as part of her regional tour. Tickets go on sale today, Wednesday, March 8.

The two shows will take place on Saturday, March 25 in Mt Maunganui and Sunday, March 26 in Auckland.

New Zealand rising star Rita Mae will join the Black Sheep singer as a special guest for all shows excluding Auckland.

Wigmore is currently based in Los Angeles with her family and is working on a new album to be released later this year. In the meantime, fans will get to hear a combination of all their favourite hits including Oh My, Hey Ho, Black Sheep, Man Like That, Kill of the Night and Written In The Water.

The Kiwi-born star first rose to fame when she was 18 following her win in a US International Song Writing Competition. She was the youngest and first unsigned artist to win the grand prize and has since gone on to release four critically acclaimed albums.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Gin Wigmore

What: Regional New Zealand Tour

When: March 8 – April 1

Where: Gisborne, Nelson, Raglan, Mt Maunganui, Auckland and Leigh

Tickets and full concert information is available here