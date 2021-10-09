Creator teases big change for possible season 2 of Netflix's Squid Game

Who will live to see a ₩45.6 billion ($55.4 million) prize? Video / Netflix

The creator of Squid Game has hinted at a second season focusing on one of the show's most enticing characters.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the mastermind behind the South Korean survival series on Netflix, didn't officially guarantee another season was on the way, however he said if it were, he'd want to focus on The Front Man.

"One [idea] would be the story of the Front Man," Hwang told The Times.

The identity of The Front Man proved to be one of the biggest twists in the first season of Squid Game, which is tracking to become Netflix's most watched series to date after only three weeks on the platform.

The Front Man in Squid Game. Photo / Supplied

We won't give away any major spoilers here, but the black mask-wearing mystery figure is the main game operator and keeps tabs on what's going on during the games, with his identity finally revealed toward the end.

Hwang said in an earlier interview he was exhausted just thinking about filming another season.

"I don't have well developed plans for Squid Game 2," he told Variety. "It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors."

Squid Game follows 456 desperate, cash-strapped people who are randomly approached to participate in a series of traditional children's games in an event hosted by a mysterious cohort, with the last man/woman standing poised to take home a $40 million prize.

But what they aren't told upon being enlisted is that every player – except the winner – will be brutally killed in their pursuit for the prize money.

Squid Game streams on Netflix.