Covid 19 Delta outbreak: TVNZ host Hilary Barry's lockdown lament with Formal Friday post

The Seven Sharp host summed up how we're all feeling about another Friday in lockdown. Photo / @hilary.barry

"Are we there yet?"

It's the question on all Aucklanders' minds as the city reaches the end of another week in level 4 lockdown - and Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry has once again captured the mood of the nation.

For this week's instalment of Formal Friday, in which the TV host encourages Kiwis to dress up at home, Barry posed barefoot with smudged makeup and messy hair among an open bag of chips, peanut butter and empty cans.

She is all of us on a lockdown Friday - but she still retained the tiara that features in every formal Friday post.

"Are we there yet?" she captioned the post, adding the hashtags, #lockdownweek5 #justgetthrough, #formalfriday and #paraireōkawa.

Earlier this week she revealed that during Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, Formal Friday would become Paraire ōkawa (Friday formal).

This week's outfit struck a note with countless others who commented on her post.

"SHE IS ART! GET THEE TO TE PAPA!" wrote Kiwi actress Madeleine Sami.

It's Te Wiki o te Reo Māori so this week's #formalfriday needs another hashtag #paraireōkawa

Paraire ōkawa (Friday formal.)

Thanks to Scotty Morrison for the translation. — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) September 15, 2021

"You sum it up perfectly, but still look amazing," wrote another.

Last week, Barry gave her formal Friday outfit a sporty twist.

She shared a photo of herself in a white dress and her signature tiara.

"Donned my whites for a bit of backyard cricket. Had to watch out for Mr B's googly though," she shared on Twitter, showing off her batting stance.

Her followers shared their delight at her formal Friday outfit - and it inspired a hilarious meme.

"This! This is what NZ needs on a Friday," a Twitter user shared. "Thanks @Hilary_Barry for making my day!"

Another person shared: "We've just been knocked for 6, Hilary! Knockout!"

"Haha ... loving the memes," Barry added later, re-posting an epic photoshopped version of her formal Friday outfit.

"Who would have thought my brief tenure in the Queen Margaret College 1st XI would take me so far?