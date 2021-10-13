Covid-19 delta outbreak: Marlon Williams' epic response to anti-vaxxer

Marlon Williams responded to an anti-vaxxer on his Facebook page and was applauded for his words. Photo / File

Marlon Williams responded to an anti-vaxxer on his Facebook page and was applauded for his words. Photo / File

Marlon Williams shut down an anti-vaxxer on his Facebook page who accused him of posting "garbage".

The Aotearoa singer-songwriter shared a post on his social media accounts encouraging his fans to get vaccinated.

‌

"Okay team. Bad news. This summer, Covid IS coming to a town near you," The APRA Silver Scroll winner wrote.

"As we have seen in our limited outbreaks in NZ, hospitalisation rates amongst the unvaccinated who get infected vastly outnumber those who have one or both vaccine shots," he continued.

"I know there are many among our community who have doubts. These doubts range from being uneasy about the speed and safety of the vaccine trials to believing that Covid is a hoax created by a global governmental conspiracy to impinge on our personal rights and freedoms.

You DO have a right to decide if the vaccine is right for you. You actually have a responsibility to do so," part of his post read.

His post attracted some vitriol from those opposed to his stance in the comments, but Williams clapped back in a great way.

A commenter accused him of "garbage" and being a "monstrosity".

"You have a craft and a talent and presumably you spend a lot of time on it leaving only a little time for you to research and understand other facets of life," the commenter wrote, but Williams promptly shut him down.

"Correct! I have too little time to blanket research the epidemiology, economy, history and sociology of this virus. Imagine, then, my gratitude for living in a society where people dedicate years of their lives to these various fields of study," he replied, and his comment attracted over 800 likes.

"And that Sir is just one more reason why you're so well respected; the perfect response indeed," a fan declared.

The 30-year-old of Ngāi Tahu and Ngāi Tai descent from Christchurch has won multiple New Zealand Music Awards including album of the year in 2018 for his record Make Way For Love.

He leant his talents to Lorde's latest album Solar Power and also appeared on the companion EP sung in te reo Māori.