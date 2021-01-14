Covid 19 coronavirus: Tom Cruise enlists virus testing robots on Mission Impossible 7 set

Tom Cruise is doing everything he can to keep his film set safe.

The Mission Impossible actor has doubled down on his efforts to help prevent the film set from being shut down after a leaked audio clip of the actor went viral.

Cruise has hired two robots to help keep the crew safe, The Sun reports. The unnamed source says the robots administer on-the-spot tests to staff.

The source says Cruise forked out a "huge sum" for the machines. Filming for the Mission Impossible 7 resumes this week in the UK before heading to Dubai, according to reports.

"Tom is so serious about making sure the shoot isn't shut down that he's splashed out on these robots as he can't be everywhere to ensure people are behaving themselves," the source told the Sun.

"Yes, the rant that came out last month may have been a bit over the top, but he was right, and those who saw the story sympathised with him.

"He gets paid a lot for these films but he also knows that he is lucky to be working and staff on the film from top to bottom rely on this film going ahead.

"You don't have to go far to see how just how much the pandemic has affected jobs.

"The robots are really sophisticated and rather intimidating. It's like the Terminator, only not as violent."

Last month, an audio clip from the Mission Impossible 7 set featured Cruise flying into a rage after catching staff members breaking social distancing rules.

He said: "If I see you do it again, you're f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it — and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again."

According to The Sun, the outburst left the staff stunned at the time.

Cruise was determined to keep the film sets a safe environment:

"We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers.

"That's it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down.

"We are not shutting this f***ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you're f***ing gone."