Covid 19 coronavirus: Splore announces new dates for the three-day music and arts festival

Splore director John Minty announced the date change for Splore to March 26-28, saying the move will ensure attendees can "celebrate Splore safely". Photo / File

Organisers have postponed the Splore Festival to March 26-28 at the same location, Tāpapakanga Regional Park, Auckland.

The decision was in light of Auckland remaining under level 2 Covid restrictions for at least the next week, if not longer.

Splore organisers released a statement declaring: "The current uncertainty makes it too risky to proceed with pack-in this weekend and to hold Splore Festival on the original date of February 26-28. "

Festival director John Minty adds: "Our apologies to anyone who is disadvantaged by this change. We want our community to be able to celebrate Splore safely while giving everybody involved as much certainty as we can. A big thanks to all our stakeholders for their ongoing support during these uncertain times".

All ticket holders will receive an email in the coming days offering them the choice to either accept the new event dates and have new tickets issued, or claim a refund if they can no longer attend.

Minty says "We want the Splore audience and all our stakeholders to be safe. It will largely be the same festival at our beautiful coastal location and we welcome all our Splore ticket holders to attend on the new date".

Faced with the difficult decision of whether or not to proceed with the festival at all in 2021, Minty told the Herald just days ago that he had agonised over the decision.

"Sometimes I wake at 3am and think we should have just delayed, but then I think of all of the punters who are amping for a party - we are doing it for them."

Covid alert level 2 has led Splore organisers to change the date of the three day art and music festival to March 26-28. Photo / Supplied

Uncertainty over border restrictions in 2020 meant that organisers for the long-running festival were unable to confirm international acts in advance, instead opting for a "stay local" approach, focusing mostly on New Zealand acts.

This year's homegrown line-up includes Kiwi drum and bass/dub pioneers Shapeshifter for the first time since 2008, household names the Topp Twins, and even "huge Splore fan" Clarke Gayford performing a special DJ set (no word yet if his fiance Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, also a past Splore attendee, will be there).

Organisers hope the late date change and other Covid-related challenges will not deter fans of the relaxed, family-friendly festival, which has become a firm favourite for many over the years.

"Some people have experienced Splore at such a deep level, that they get married at Splore. We've had upwards of 15 weddings at Splore in the last decade that we have a dedicated celebrant and a wedding planner," he said.

"People often leave Splore, reluctantly, and saying they feel that's how the world should be."

Hopefully the new dates align with a move to alert level 1, we all need somewhere to escape to right about now.