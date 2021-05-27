Covid 19 coronavirus: Singer behind 80s stage act Milli Vanilli dies of virus

John Davis (right), one of the voices behind musical stage act Milli Vanilli, has died of Covid-19. Photo / Getty Images

John Davis, one of the singers behind the 80s stage act Milli Vanilli, has reportedly died from Covid-related causes at the age of 66.

His daughter Jasmin shared the news on Monday, writes the New York Post.

"My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus," she posted on Facebook.

"He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly."

The French-German double act Milli Vanilli, made up of musical actors Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus, made their debut in Europe in 1988 before becoming hugely popular in the US.

Their album Girl You Know It's True sold 11 million copies and earned the pair a Grammy in 1990. But a broken backing track during a performance later that year would reveal the truth: Morvan and Pilatus were not the real singers.

For the first time in Grammys history, their award was revoked. And an attempt was made to rebrand the group as The Real Milli Vanilli, featuring the actual singers - Davis and Brad Howell - on recordings.

But while their next album The Moment of Truth did the rounds in Europe, South America and Asia, they never quite reached the status gained by Pilatus, who died at 33 in 1998, and Morvan, 55.

Davis, who is originally from South Carolina in the US, moved to Germany and later performed live with Morvan under the name Face Meets Voice.

Morvan shared his condolences on Twitter after Davis' passing.

"R.I. P brother @johndavisRMV Can't believe it," he wrote.

"Thanks for all the love you've spread through out the years, from the edge of the stage. You and I had a great run, it was fun to celebrate life with the help of music. Peace one love. Your voice will live on. Play it loud everybody."

And the official social media account for Milli Vanilli read, "It's a sad day ... RIP John. We wouldn't be who we are without you."