Covid-19 coronavirus: Sharon Osbourne reveals she was hospitalised because of virus

Sharon Osbourne has coronavirus. Photo / Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for coronavirus and revealed she went into hospital with the disease.

The Talk host, 68, shared the news on Monday with a few posts on social media.

Osbourne revealed that she was hospitalised due to the sickness, and is now self-isolating.

"I wanted to share I've tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalisation, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus," she wrote. "Everyone please stay safe and healthy."

The Talk is filmed in Los Angeles, which is currently experiencing a huge breakout of Covid-19.

At least 7344 new cases of the virus were reported on Monday.

There have been at least 532,730 cases in LA County, according to the public health department.

The news of Sharon's diagnosis comes a month following her copping a lot of heat for publicly defending Johnny Depp.

She said he doesn't deserve to lose his Hollywood career over his domestic abuse case with ex Amber Heard.

In November, a judge defended the Sun's decision to brand Depp a wife beater in a 2018 article.

Sharon said her husband Ozzy Osbourne has tested negative. Photo / Getty Images

The shamed actor – who has said he will appeal the decision – was subsequently axed from the Fantastic Beasts films.

In his ruling, High Court judge Andrew Nicol found the newspaper's claims were "substantially true".

"The claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel.

"Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true."

But speaking on the US daytime show The Talk days after the verdict, Osbourne compared the pair's relationship to her violent marriage to Ozzy saying: "She gave him as good as she got."

"Do you know what I think? It takes two to tango. I think they had a very vulnerable relationship. I think they're both as bad as each other."

Domestic abuse charity Women's Aid hit out at the star, telling the Sun that the comments send a "dangerous message".

Osbourne continued: "It wasn't just like a little mouse in the corner being battered. She gave him back.

"I had a relationship like that with my husband at one time. I would give him what he gave me. He shoved me, I'd shove him back. Some people are like that."

The star once described her marriage to Ozzy as so volatile that she "would wake up with my two front teeth missing".

Sharon insisted: "If there is enough love you work through it with help. But there obviously wasn't that love to keep them together.

"He was defending himself, she was defending herself. Whatever went on only those two know. They both hurt each other.

"I think that it's got nothing to do with his acting – we've had actors here that have been racist, that have done terrible things – but they're still starring in movies.

"But if you're a good actor and a responsible person on set what's that got to do with if you shove your girlfriend and she cut your finger off?"