Covid 19 coronavirus: Comedian Billy Connolly receives second dose of the vaccine

The legendary Scottish comedian received the vaccine at his local supermarket. Photo / Twitter

Sir Billy Connolly has had his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

His wife, New Zealander Pamela Stephenson, posted a photo of the Scottish comedian receiving the vaccine at the local supermarket.

"Billy just had his second Covid-19 vaccination! We waited our turn and received them at our local Publix supermarket. So relieved he has some protection now," Stephenson said in the caption.

According to his wife, Connolly said the vaccine was just a "wee jab - nae bother".

"The big yin getting a wee jab, brilliant to see," Humza Yousaf, Scotland's Justice Minister, commented on the tweet.

The comedian, who is 78 years old and suffers from Parkinson's disease, had received the first dose of the vaccine on January 22.

Connolly has spoken candidly about his struggle with Parkinson's and the fact he doesn't believe he has a long time left on Earth.

To try to ease his symptoms, he takes seven different prescription pills and practises meditation every day.

"They keep me steady. I seem to be on the medium to mild side. Take a walk on the mild side," he said in an interview late last year.