Covid 19 coronavirus: Chris Rock's plea after getting virus - 'you don't want this'

Comedian Chris Rock has made a plea to his followers worldwide to "get vaccinated" after he contracted Covid-19.

On Sunday, the 56-year-old tested positive for Covid-19, taking to Twitter to send a message.

He wrote: "Hey guys I just found out I have Covid, trust me you don't want this. Get vaccinated."

Rock has previously said he was vaccinated. Appearing on The Tonight Show in May, he called himself "Two-shots Rock" before clarifying that he received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"You know, I skipped the line. I didn't care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "I was like, 'Step aside, Betty White. Step aside, old people ... I did Pootie Tang. Let me on the front of the line.'"

Rock's tweet came at the end of a week in which another huge star, the rapper Nicki Minaj, caused controversy with a tweet casting doubt on the safety of Covid-19 vaccines.

After the Trinidadian-born rapper tweeted that she had heard the vaccine could cause impotence through swollen testicles, a claim that duly went viral, the White House offered to connect her with administration doctors who might address her questions.

The Biden administration has sought out new ways to refute disinformation and reach young vaccine sceptics, earlier this year inviting teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo to the White House to show her support for the shot.

Minaj had said she wouldn't get the shot until "I feel I've done enough research".