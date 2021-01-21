Covid 19 coronavirus: Arnold Schwarzenegger shows support for vaccine

Arnold Schwarzenegger seen wearing a face mask to protect himself against Covid-19. Photo / Twitter

The coronavirus has claimed more than two million lives worldwide, with 24.3 million cases and a death toll of more than 400,000 in the US alone.

With more than 30,000 deaths in Los Angeles County, 73-year-old ex-California governor and Hollywood heavyweight Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken to Twitter in the hopes of encouraging more people to vaccinate against the deadly virus.

The post features Schwarzenegger outside the Los Angeles Dodgers stadium in an SUV while a medical technician administers him the vaccine.

Schwarzenegger posted on Twitter: "Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine, come with me if you want to live!', recreating a classic line used in 1991 sci-fi action thriller The Terminator 2: Judgement day film, which saw Schwarzenegger become a household name.

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

In the video he doesn't shy away from the theatrics. "Put that needle down!" he exclaims to medical technician while she is injecting him with the Covid-19 vaccination, taking the line from his 1996 Christmas film, Jingle All The Way.

Adding some lightheartedness to the seriousness of the pandemic, the Twitter post has more than 20,000 re-tweets and 100,000 likes.

Schwarzenegger isn't the only star endorsing the importance of the Covid vaccine. Several celebrities are using their status and reach to educate people on the importance of the vaccine.

Stars such as jazz singer Tony Bennett and Hollywood comedian Steve Martin have also publicised their support for the vaccine through social media.

I received the first dose of the Covid 19 vaccination this week and am doing fine and encourage you to do the same! @WHO pic.twitter.com/p9A7kJnISR — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) January 13, 2021

Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

Martha Stewart has taken to instagram to share a post which features her receiving the vaccine and expresses her hopes the vaccine will help end the pandemic.