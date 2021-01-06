Coronavirus US: Former anti-masker in Florida hospital now warns Covid-19 not like the flu

A man who did not believe Covid-19 was real and refused to wear a mask has sent an emotional plea from his hospital bed, where he is currently fighting the virus.
Struggling to breathe, Chuck Stacey warns people in the video to believe the dangers of Covid-19.
"I didn't wear a mask. I should've. I didn't," Stacey says while struggling to breathe.
"I believed this was just the flu, that it was all going to go away, that it was political. I didn't think a mask would help," he added.
"You don't want to end up like me. I'm having trouble breathing. I may have to be intubated if I get any worse."
The footage was shared by his friend earlier this week and shows the man in his hospital bed, struggling with coronavirus.
He says he was wrong to downplay the Covid-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 1.86 million people all over the world.
"My friend didn't wear a mask because he believed the lies from our leaders. Now, he's close to being intubated. He asked that I share this," his friend, Daniel Uhlfelder, who shared the footage, said.
The man urges sceptics to protect themselves and those they love.
"If wearing a mask can reduce your chances of getting this even by five per cent, just wear a mask," he said.
"Do it for your children, your loved ones. Do it for yourself."
Back in May, Stacey attacked employees at a doughnut store for wearing masks.
"I have to say I have had it with the masks that the employees are being forced to wear," he wrote on Facebook then.
"It's just another example of the continued over-reaction to this situation … Please stop so when we come to eat we can enjoy our meal without feeling sorry for the employees."
He said he had chosen to wear a face shield because he suffers from claustrophobia.
"Nothing is 100 per cent on this virus and even if I would've wore a mask I could've still gotten it," he said.
"But the fact of the matter is we have to do everything that we can do to protect ourselves and to protect the people that are really at risk."
"I just thank God that I haven't given this to someone and taken a life. I would not be able to handle that," the man adds in the video.
He also revealed that, since speaking about his Covid-19 fight, he has received death threats.
"I was wrong, can't be more wrong. But to wish me death? To say I don't deserve to be treated? What's wrong with you people? We're supposed to love one another, pray for one another," he said. "I pray for all y'all. I pray you don't get it."