Country Calendar is back and as great as ever

Tara Ward welcomes back the only show on TV that’ll have you captivated watching grass grow.
From the moment Hyundai Country Calendar returned to our screens last Sunday night, I was transfixed. The opening shot of the show’s 59th year was a beautiful work of art: a musterer on his horse, climbing up a dark ridge at sunrise. As the sky filled with soft morning blues and greys, the farmer whistled and called to his dogs and the iconic Country Calendar theme song began to twang gently in the background. It was perfection in a single frame.
Country Calendar kicked off its 59th year by taking us to Hukarere Station, a 7500ha property in West Otago, 50 minutes' drive north of Gore. Here, Quintin and Rebecca Hazlett run a certified organic sheep and cattle farm where they work in harmony with nature and embrace the property’s native biodiversity. “We’re constantly trying to find solutions to natural questions,” Quintin says.
As always, Country Calendar takes us right into the everyday life of the Hazletts. We’re there as Quintin and Rebecca begin to move a mob of sheep, with the show’s simple, understated commentary explaining things to those of us who haven’t touched real grass for a long time.