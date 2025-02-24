Country Calendar is back and as great as ever

“These hoggets need to be mustered and taken back to the station. It’s time for them to be shorn,” says the steady voice of narrator Dan Henry as the sheep hurtle along a gravel road directly towards the camera.

Later, we delve into grass. “He needs good grass growth to fatten stock,” Henry tells us, followed by a more detailed explanation about the role of rotational feeding from Quintin. This episode reveals I, too, have been practising rotational feeding for many years, although mine has involved several kitchen cupboards rather than rich, green pasture.

We watch as Quintin and Rebecca move the “free-spirited” sheep 6km to the yards, and later we see their family and the shearing crew enjoy an end-of-day barbecue beside the river. It’s a team effort: everyone works hard, the hoggets behave and the sun shines all day. There are mentions of a cold, wet spring and endless depressing skies, but not today. Today, Hukarere Station has never looked better.

Hukarere Station is a 7500ha property in West Otago. Photo / TVNZ

It may have been just another week in the Hazletts' farming life, but this episode of Country Calendar was anything but ordinary. Every landscape was spectacular, from the slow glide of the river to the endlessly rolling green hills. Watching grass grow shouldn’t make for good prime-time TV, but Country Calendar always pulls it off. I was here for the turf, I was here for the worms, I was here for Quintin saying he liked a particular breed of sheep because “they don’t need their hand held”.

Country Calendar is the master of gentle, observational storytelling. The Hazletts are ordinary people, but Country Calendar took their everyday lives and made them special, as it has done for the past six decades. The show has so far survived the challenges that have had other long-running, iconic New Zealand shows like Fair Go and Sunday disappear from our screens in the past year, and continues to transcend rural and urban boundaries, showcasing a variety of unique and inspiring stories from New Zealand’s rural heartland.

Like a hogget who doesn’t need its hand held, there’s no other creature quite like Country Calendar on our screens. We must treasure it.

Hyundai Country Calendar screens on Sunday at 7pm on TVNZ1 and streams on TVNZ+.