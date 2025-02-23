Advertisement
Updated

Home and Away star Lynne McGranger’s ‘bittersweet’ announcement

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Lynne McGranger with co-stars Shane Withington and Ray Meagher on 'Home and Away'. Photo / Channel 7

Home and Away actor Lynne McGranger has made a heartbreaking announcement after more than 30 years of playing Irene Roberts on the Aussie soap.

McGranger, 72, revealed in a statement that she is leaving the show, saying: “After almost 33 years in my dream role and working every day with people who I love, respect and whom I now consider family, it’s bittersweet to be closing the chapter on what has been the best and longest gig of my life.”

McGranger shared her thanks to the writers and production crew on the show, adding: “I am so proud of the storyline which will see Irene out of the Bay. Above all, a massive, heartfelt thank you to the fans for your continued love and support.”

The star, who had previously broken the news to her fellow cast members on set, said she will film Irene’s final scenes in March.

She opened up about her reasons for leaving in an interview with the Daily Telegraph over the weekend, revealing that she wanted to leave while “I’ve still got my health”.

“I’m not going to live forever, particularly if I keep doing 14-hour days. You get a bit tired, you need your sleep, if you have a bad night’s sleep you will pay the price the next day. My body isn’t as resilient as it once was.”

McGranger has shared the screen with several Aussie actors who are now Hollywood stars, including Samara Weaving, Isla Fisher, Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie.

The star teased her departure during an interview with Stellar magazine last year, revealing “it has been in the back of my mind for the last year or two”.

McGranger replaced Jacquy Phillips in the role in January 1993. Originally, Irene Roberts was a recurring character, but McGranger became a series regular by October that year.

She’s one of the longest-serving members of the show’s cast.

