Lynne McGranger with co-stars Shane Withington and Ray Meagher on 'Home and Away'. Photo / Channel 7

Home and Away actor Lynne McGranger has made a heartbreaking announcement after more than 30 years of playing Irene Roberts on the Aussie soap.

McGranger, 72, revealed in a statement that she is leaving the show, saying: “After almost 33 years in my dream role and working every day with people who I love, respect and whom I now consider family, it’s bittersweet to be closing the chapter on what has been the best and longest gig of my life.”

McGranger shared her thanks to the writers and production crew on the show, adding: “I am so proud of the storyline which will see Irene out of the Bay. Above all, a massive, heartfelt thank you to the fans for your continued love and support.”

The star, who had previously broken the news to her fellow cast members on set, said she will film Irene’s final scenes in March.