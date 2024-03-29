Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel, who became famous after sharing a sneak peek into their lives in an American reality TV series, are no longer a duo, but a trio. Video / E News

Abby and Brittany Hensel have broken their silence after the conjoined twins went viral this week following news one of them got married.

“The internet is extra loud today,” the Hensels, 34, shared on their joint TikTok account.

It was revealed this week that Abby, the twin on the left side, had wed nurse and army veteran Josh Bowling, 33, three years ago, and pictures from the nuptials went viral.

Today, the conjoined twins posted pictures of ancient sculptures of conjoined twins, saying: “We have always been around”, as well as another TikTok showing a picture with Bowling, captioned: “This is a message to all the haters out there.

“If you don’t like what I do, but watch everything I’m doing, you’re still a fan.”

The sisters were born as dicephalous conjoined twins, a rare condition when two heads are on a single body with one genital system, two, three or four arms, two hearts and two legs.

The couple revealed photos of their wedding celebration in 2023. Photo / Facebook

The Hensel twins share a bloodstream as well as all organs below the waist. Abby has control over their right arm and leg and Brittany has control over the left side.

Abby and Brittany catapulted to fame on their TLC reality TV show Abby & Brittany which documented their major life events, such as graduating from high school and looking for jobs.

Abby and her husband Bowling kept news of their marriage away from the public until 2023, when they shared pictures on social media of their wedding ceremony. Only now have the snapshots gone viral.

One of the wedding invitees shared a clip that showed a sweet moment between the newlyweds on their big day on Facebook. In the video, posted on Heidi Bowling’s account, Bowling and Abby are seen dancing and kissing at the wedding.

Abby and her sister donned a white sleeveless gown with a laced-up back, while Bowling scrubbed up nicely in a grey suit.

Bowling can be seen staring into his wife’s eyes while Brittany supports her twin during the dance.