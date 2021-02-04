Confusion after Kylie Minogue's team denies she is engaged

There are conflicting reports over whether Kylie Minogue is engaged. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Minogue is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend Paul Solomons, but a conflicting statement from her team has caused confusion.

Solomons' stepmother Gloria Solomons - who has been married to his father Mark for 34 years - has confirmed the happy news, admitting she is "thrilled" for the happy couple.

Speaking to MailOnline, Gloria said: "She's very nice I'm thrilled they're engaged. It's very exciting.

"But, I'm sorry, I cannot tell you any more because I've been told not to. I respect my son and I respect Kylie too much to say any more."

Billie Piper referred to Paul Solomons as Kylie Minogue's fiancé in a essay she penned for a magazine. Photo / Getty Images

However, Wales Online reports Minogue's team has denied reports of the engagement. A representative told the outlet the news was "not true" and that the couple are "happy as they are".

Reports of the pair's engagement was sparked by mutual friend Billie Piper in an essay she wrote for the new issue of Elle UK magazine in which the former Doctor Who star described Solomons as Minogue's fiancé while recalling a night in a Covent Garden nightclub in 2000 when she collapsed and Solomons came to her aid.

Piper wrote: "It was 2000 when I passed out in a Covent Garden club – 'foaming at the mouth', apparently, but I have no reason to believe that. My PR rang through to my hospital bed to fill in some blanks – I'd been carried out of the club by a man, apparently. A hero or a pest? I wondered. It's always hard to tell. (Later, I'd find out his name is Paul, like my dad. He's Welsh, works at GQ and will, in time, become a dear friend, a blinding success and Kylie Minogue's fiancé. Hero, not pest. Kylie knows.) My 'dramatic turn' – as I liked to call it – was a result of days of Diet Cokes and Marlboro Lights fuelling a very active eating disorder, cystitis that crept up my back and into my kidneys, a goblet of sweet white wine and a mind and body dissociation that I feared for the very first time."

Minogue, 52, and GQ creative director Solomons, 46, have been in a relationship since 2018 after being set up by a pal and the pop superstar has taken every opportunity to gush about her man when asked about him.

The singer previously said: "He is so nice ... He is such a good support. We have a laugh. We have both been through enough in our lives and just met at the right time, so it's lovely."

Speaking about how she felt when she started dating Solomons, Minogue added: "I did [get a magical feeling] actually. Maybe not quite like a romance novel, where there are butterflies and stars start shooting through the air! But yeah, definitely.

"All my friends said to me, 'You were acting different.' And that's when I knew that there was something. Because I thought I was acting cool but maybe I wasn't."

- Additional reporting NZ Herald