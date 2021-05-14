Comedy Festival review: Bec Sandys, Happy Cabbage

Bec Sandys will perform Happy Cabbage tonight and tomorrow. Photo / Supplied

All the way from Ashvegas to Auckland, Bec Sandys brought her master storytelling to Auckland in maybe the most delightfully entertaining and relatable show of the Comedy Festival. Weaving stories from the horror of being dumped at 10, through the joy of woolshed parties, bogan baby names, tragic jobs and, somehow, everything in between. One of the warmest and welcoming masters of the mic, this hidden treasure of NZ comedy delivers everything you could want to be entertained.

It's a bizarre setting, a near hidden room off the side of a bar that is playing disco loud. But if anyone can handle it, it's Sandys. She started on the stage in late 2017 (FUN FACT: I was on the line-up with her in her first show, you know when people are going to make it? Yeah, that.) One of the hardest working comedians, Sandys is on the verge of stardom if this show is anything to go by.

Sandys was set to perform her wonderful show "Happy Cabbage". Perseverance to get in paid off, the side bar? Classy. The stage? Perfect. The cabbage? Happy. The always iconic comedy festival "please turn off the phone" went through the room. The lady in front of me may have missed that bit, taking a time to go through all her messages half way through the gig. But as we'd learn, Sandys was so attention-grabbing, all the potential distractions went unnoticed.

Sandys bounded to the stage, wearing one hell of a stunning custom made suit (with ACDC T shirt underneath, this woman never forgets her roots). The disco ball from the party next door had come to life, only if the party would have been playing hard rock. From her opening comments, we all knew we were in for a good one. Capturing us from her very first joke, right through to the delightful musical finale, Sandys lured the crowd into her world. The crowd had some slightly rowdier fans at first. Sandys has the amazing knack to just turn it, let that flow back into the room to include everyone and make for a more relaxed, inclusive show.

Highlights include stunningly awful baby names that come up from young parents and her stories of kissing will take you right back to young love and the ridiculousness of early relationships. Even touching on mortality when taking on a summer job ... and we don't mean HER mortality.

It's a touching, fast-moving hilarity filled journey that everyone must take. My favourite part of the show, and a moment that proved how amazing a performer she matured into, was a particularly side-splitting yarn about suddenly dyeing her hair on a whim. During the story, Blondie's Rapture started in the room next door. Now, can we all admit the greatness of Blondie? I will always stop what I'm doing for Queen Debbie Harry. In a lesser comedian, I would not have heard the next four minutes. In Sandys' hands? We all forgot about the song, immediately! Sandys' style of deliver commands you to pay attention as she invites you into her world, takes you on a ride and you are rewarded at every turn. And the pay off to this joke was particularly incredible

Hilariously masterful with her weaving of punchy one liners and seamless storytelling, Sandys achieved the ultimate goal in any show, the crowd left wanting more, and you feel she has so much more to come. The show feels like spending an hour with your funniest friend. Warm, funny, and a genuine thrill for an hour. It's a complete show and it's a gem. Pure happiness is the feeling you will leave with. And the answer to what the heck Happy Cabbage is. A must see.

WHAT: Bec Sandys, Happy Cabbage.

WHERE: Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen.

WHEN: 8.45pm Friday, Saturday.