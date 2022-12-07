‘Come clean’: Joe Rogan‘s bombshell accusation at The Rock

Joe Rogan has called on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to 'come clean'. Photo / Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has called on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to “come clean”, accusing the Hollywood star of using steroids in a new podcast.

Rogan implored it was Johnson’s responsibility to speak truthfully with his fans, claiming there is “not a chance in hell he is clean”.

Rogan noted that he “didn’t think there was anything wrong with hormone replacement”, something he has previously admitted to taking.

“The Rock should come clean right now,” Rogan said in an interview with Derek from popular Youtube channel More Plates, More Dates.

“He should make a video in response to the Liver King video. I need to talk to you because The Rock’s been lying. There’s not a f***ing chance in hell he’s clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as The Rock is, at 50? He’s so massive, and he’s no different than he was when he was 30.”

Johnson — a former professional wrestler — previously admitted to experimenting with steroids when he was “18 or 19″ but has since claimed he leads a steroid-free life.

“There’s a responsibility you have to people who are listening to you. If you don’t want to talk about it, that’s one thing,” Rogan continued.

“But if you do talk about it, there’s a responsibility you have to people listening to you and I think you have to be honest about it, which is why I’m honest about it. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with taking hormone replacement.”

Rogan’s accusation came after he called out popular fitness influencer The Liver King for what he described as obvious steroid use.

“The Liver King thing drives me nuts because that guy is on steroids,” Rogan said in a recent episode with Andrew Huberman.

“Just shut the f**k up. I know he is eating really healthy.

“It’s clear he is eating all these animal foods and you know he is eating organ meat which is very rich in nutrients, all that’s true... Well, look at him.

“Do you know how rare it is to have a physique like that and not be on steroids?... I don’t care how much you lift weights, that is a freak physique.”

The Liver King, real name Brian Johnson, later posted a video apologising for misleading his millions of viewers last week.

“I fully own that I f**ked up … I lied,” the shirtless influencer said in the video, finally admitting that his stomach-churning diet of raw liver and testicles was not the secret to his eye-popping physique.

“Yes, I’ve done steroids. And yes, I’m on steroids.”

He made the admission days after his $11,000-a-month habit was exposed.

“I’m making this video to apologise – because I f**ked up,” the primal-lifestyle fraud, real name Brian Johnson, said in his mea culpa.

“Because I’m embarrassed and ashamed – because I lied and I misled a lot of people.

“I have only myself to blame. I did that, and it was all wrong.”