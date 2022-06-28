"You never know who might pop in for a pint! What a lovely man he is," the owner said. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Martin made a surprise appearance at a pub in the UK yesterday and performed for a couple overheard discussing using a Coldplay song for their pending nuptials.

The Daily Mail reports how, despite his "hangover" after playing at Glastonbury, the Coldplay singer popped in for a quick pint at the Stag Inn in Bath, England, and ended up serenading the stunned pair.

Chris Parkin - who has run the pub for nearly 30 years - told SWNS: "Suddenly, in he walked and ordered two Guinnesses. I thought, 'Crikey, that bloke looks just like Chris Martin!'"

Parkin explains how upon overhearing a young couple discuss their upcoming nuptials and the Coldplay song they were planning on dancing to, Martin enthusiastically offered to perform it.

Before they knew it, the singer had taken to the piano and began playing his song Sky Full of Stars from the 2014 album Ghost Stories to a sing-along-crowd of bargoers.

Parkin described the moment as "Surreal. I've seen a few things in my time but nothing quite like that. You never know who might pop in for a pint! What a lovely man he is."

The landlord said before leaving, divorced Martin offered some marital advice to the couple, telling the groom-to-be: "Make sure you listen to her, mate." And he revealed to Parkin that he was "... a bit hungover after Glastonbury".

"We had a laugh and a joke. Chris said he would love to stay and have another drink but they had to go - so they went!"

Martin was accompanied by his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, and Parkin laughingly admitted to not recognising the actress.

The pair have been dating since 2017 and have done their best to keep their relationship out of the headlines.

The Yellow singer shares three children with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.