The Coast breakfast team Jase, Toni and Sam. Photo / Supplied

Coast Breakfast hosts Toni Street, Jason Reeves, and Sam Wallace are taking on a team of former Silver Ferns to raise funds for the Cancer Society.

The radio station is hosting a celebrity netball match this afternoon ahead of Daffodil Day on Friday, as the radio station’s owner NZME teams up with ANZ to raise funds for the charity.

Luckily for the radio hosts, they have some professional athletes on their side, coached by Yvonne Willering. Former cricketer Martin Guptill has joined the Coast Invitational side, with Olympic medallists Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Dame Lisa Carrington.

They’re joined by Kirk Penney, Dave Liti, and Kelly Coe, owner of fashion house Augustine which dresses the Silver Ferns and Northern Stars netball teams.

The match is under way now at the North Harbour Netball Centre in Northcote and you can tune in to the livestream here.