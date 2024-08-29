Advertisement
Coast radio hosts Toni, Jase and Sam take on ex-Silver Ferns in celeb netball match for Daffodil Day

NZ Herald
The Coast breakfast team Jase, Toni and Sam. Photo / Supplied

Coast Breakfast hosts Toni Street, Jason Reeves, and Sam Wallace are taking on a team of former Silver Ferns to raise funds for the Cancer Society.

The radio station is hosting a celebrity netball match this afternoon ahead of Daffodil Day on Friday, as the radio station’s owner NZME teams up with ANZ to raise funds for the charity.

Luckily for the radio hosts, they have some professional athletes on their side, coached by Yvonne Willering. Former cricketer Martin Guptill has joined the Coast Invitational side, with Olympic medallists Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Dame Lisa Carrington.

They’re joined by Kirk Penney, Dave Liti, and Kelly Coe, owner of fashion house Augustine which dresses the Silver Ferns and Northern Stars netball teams.

The match is under way now at the North Harbour Netball Centre in Northcote and you can tune in to the livestream here.

Ahead of the match, the radio hosts spent some time brushing up on their sporting skills, and though Street has netball expertise, she wasn’t so sure about her teammates Wallace and Reeves.

“One’s a basketballer, one’s an expert on the elliptical,” she said ahead of the match, adding that while she’s played netball for years, “I’ve coached more than I’ve played recently ... we’ll be relying heavily on Lisa Carrington, Portia Woodman and Martin Guptill, and hopefully I can just blend in.”

Wallace said he was planning to play like a basketballer. “I’m not prepared to bend to the netball way ... I’m pretty much going to be doing layups.”

Meanwhile, the line-up of ex-Silver Ferns includes Anna Stanley, Bernice Mene, Anna Scarlett (now Harrison), Adine Wilson, Kiri Wills, Paula Griffin, Sulu Fitzpatrick and Linda Vagana.

Text SUPPORT to 206 to make an instant $3 donation to the Cancer Society.

