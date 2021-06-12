Christchurch mosque shootings: Rose Byrne talks about playing Jacinda Ardern

Rose Byrne revealed she is “excited” to play Jacinda Ardern in the upcoming film about the March 15 mosque attacks. Video / AP

Rose Byrne has addressed the news she has been cast to play Jacinda Ardern in a movie about the Christchurch terror attacks.

The casting news, reported yesterday by Deadline, sparked calls for the film They Are Us to be shut down. The movie is said to have "blindsided" the Muslim community.

In a video interview with The Associated Press while promoting Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Byrne shared how she feels to be playing the Prime Minister.

Speaking about the role, she said "It [the role] focuses on the horrific terrorist attack, in New Zealand," she explained.

She called Ardern a "fascinating character".

"I'm really excited about that," she adds.

The confirmation yesterday that a movie about the Government's response to the Christchurch mosque attack was in the works was met with anger and disbelief.

According to the announcement yesterday, Byrne been cast to play the "inspiring" role of Jacinda Ardern in the movie about the terror attack that led to the murder of 51 people in Christchurch in 2019.

In a statement today, Arden said it was not her story that needs to be told.

"While it's for the community to speak for themselves, it's my view March 15 [2019] remains very raw for New Zealand," Ardern in a statement today.

"There are plenty of stories from March 15 that could be told, but I don't consider mine to be one of them."

Ardern reiterated that she had not been involved in anything to do with the movie and was not consulted on it.

According to Deadline's report, They Are Us is written and directed by New Zealand's own Andrew Niccol. The film follows Ardern's response to the massacre and showcases how Kiwis rallied behind her message of compassion and unity - including the Government's response that saw a ban on assault rifles in New Zealand.