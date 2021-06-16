Chrissy Teigen wants an Oprah interview to 'save her reputation' amid bullying scandal

The former Sports Illustrated model is hoping for a tell-all with Oprah. Photo / Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen is hoping Oprah can save her reputation amid her cyber-bullying scandal.

Sources say that while Teigen, 35, is being advised to "lay low", the former model is said to be plotting a sit-down tell-all with the talk show queen, reports the Daily Mail.

"Chrissy is in talks with Oprah to do a Meghan Markle sit-down type interview and tell her truth," the source claimed.

"Chrissy is a fighter and believes that she is such an excellent communicator that there isn't a mess she can't talk her way out of!"

It comes after Teigen wrote a blog post apologising for bullying other celebrities online in the past, including then 16-year-old Courtney Stodden.

"Every news outlet in the world has contacted Chrissy about getting her first on-camera interview, but Oprah is her first choice. If Oprah can forgive Chrissy, then so can the nation," the source went on.

But Teigen's apology has only stirred up more controversy, after Project Runway's Michael Costello came forward to say alleged bullying from the star drove him to "thoughts of suicide".

Teigen admitted to being a "troll" and insisted that she is "no longer that person".

In an essay she wrote for Medium this week, the former Sports Illustrated model revealed she'd had a "very humbling few weeks" after her controversial tweets resurfaced, reports People.

She's recently come under fire for bullying several other stars including Farrah Abraham and Lindsay Lohan in the past.

Teigen wrote that "Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past."

She went on to say that there was "simply no excuse" for what she'd said.

"My targets didn't deserve them. No one does," she said. "Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humour. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."